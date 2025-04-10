Change in 2013 law helped land mafia, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the amendment to the Waqf Act in 2013 by the Congress government as an attempt to appease ‘extremist elements’ and ‘land mafias’, saying the rights of marginalised Muslims, women, and children will now be safeguarded under the amended law.

“The 2013 amendment to the Waqf Act was an attempt to appease extremist elements and land mafias. The amendment created an illusion of being above the Constitution, restricting the very pathways to justice that the Constitution had opened,” Modi said during an event on a private news channel.