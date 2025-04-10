DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Change in 2013 law helped land mafia, says PM

Change in 2013 law helped land mafia, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the amendment to the Waqf Act in 2013 by the Congress government as an attempt to appease ‘extremist elements’ and ‘land mafias’, saying the rights of marginalised Muslims, women, and children will now be...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:20 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on April 14. File photo
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the amendment to the Waqf Act in 2013 by the Congress government as an attempt to appease ‘extremist elements’ and ‘land mafias’, saying the rights of marginalised Muslims, women, and children will now be safeguarded under the amended law.

“The 2013 amendment to the Waqf Act was an attempt to appease extremist elements and land mafias. The amendment created an illusion of being above the Constitution, restricting the very pathways to justice that the Constitution had opened,” Modi said during an event on a private news channel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper