Change in name of state to Keralam, a joyful moment for Malayali brothers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the change of name of the state from Kerala to Keralam by the Centre was a joyful moment for Malayali brothers.

The PM was speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha, an organisation that works for the welfare of the fishing community in the state.

In his inaugural address, Modi appreciated the role of the fishing community during the 2018 floods in Kerala, lauding their courage, service, and dedication at that time.

He also pointed out that the Dheevara Sabha had been working for fishermen’s rights for 50 years.

Modi said the Centre too had been working for the welfare of the fishing community and had carried out various initiatives to empower them.

He also said that the Union government had taken various measures, including installing over 4,500 satellite-based transponders in fishing boats, to ensure the safety of fishermen at sea.

Modi arrived at the Kochi international airport around 11.30 am and from there travelled by helicopter to the naval base here.

From there, he travelled by road to the Marine Drive for his first event of the day — the golden jubilee celebrations of the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha.

The PM arrived in poll-bound Kerala to take part in a series of programmes here, including the inauguration of the BJP-led NDA’s election convention.