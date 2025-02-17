DT
Home / India / Change of guard in new format

Change of guard in new format

New Delhi, Updated At : 07:38 AM Feb 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
President Droupadi Murmu witnesses the Change of Guard Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday witnessed change of guard ceremony in its new format at forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The ceremony will be open to public from February 22 during which people can witness a dynamic visual and musical performance, with the backdrop of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The new format includes military drills by troops and horses of the President’s Bodyguard, along with personnel from the Ceremonial Guard Battalion and the Ceremonial Military Brass Band. The display will be spread over a larger area. Change of guard, a time-honoured military tradition, was introduced as a ceremonial event in 2007 at Rashtrapati Bhavan allowing a fresh group of the President’s Bodyguard to take charge.

In 2012, the ceremony was made a public event giving citizens an opportunity to attend the event, officials said.

Previously held between Jaipur Column and Gate number 1, it has now been shifted to the forecourt, expanding the capacity to over a thousand spectators.

Conducted weekly, this ceremony marks formal handover of duties between the outgoing and incoming guards. — TNS/PTI

