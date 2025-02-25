The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that there might be better implementation of plans, such as cleaning of the Yamuna river, in view of the "changed circumstances".

The observation by a bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih assumes significance in the wake of the BJP unseating the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi in the recently-concluded assembly elections.

The apex court is hearing a suo motu case titled 'Remediation of polluted rivers' in which it is dealing with the issue of contamination of the Yamuna river.

"I think with the changed circumstances now, there may be better implementation of plans," Justice Gavai said during the hearing.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, who's assisting the apex court as amicus curiae, said earlier that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) was monitoring the issue concerning the Yamuna river through a committee.

She said that after the top court took suo motu cognisance of the matter in January 2021, the tribunal disbanded the committee.

The bench observed that it appeared there were some other petitions concerning pollution in the Yamuna, which were pending before another bench of the apex court.

It asked additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, who appeared for the Centre, to find out from the authorities as to whether there were any other petitions pending with regard to the same issue.

The bench posted the matter for hearing after the Holi vacation.