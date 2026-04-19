Char Dham yatra begins on Akshaya Tritiya

The revered Char Dham yatra began on Sunday with the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines, located in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, being opened for devotees on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

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The ceremonial palanquin of Goddess Ganga departed Saturday afternoon from her winter abode at Mukhba for the Gangotri shrine, accompanied by an army band and local musical instruments. Similarly, the ceremonial palanquin of Goddess Yamuna departed this morning from Kharsali for the Yamunotri shrine.

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Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the yatra from the Char Dham Yatra transit camp in Rishikesh, marking the formal commencement of one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Sanatan Dharma. He interacted with devotees, extended his greetings and wished them a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey.

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Given the cold weather conditions in the mountainous regions, additional facilities have been arranged across all four shrines — Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

The Char Dham Yatra traditionally begins from Haridwar or Rishikesh and proceeds through Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and finally Badrinath, drawing thousands of devotees from across India and abroad every year.

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This year, surveillance at all shrines will be carried out through high-tech cameras. Adequate police and paramilitary forces have also been deployed, officials said.

In addition, proper arrangements have been made for drinking water, electricity, toilets and rest houses along the yatra routes and at the shrines. The ‘kapat’ of the Kedarnath shrine will open on April 22, and those of Badrinath shrine on April 23.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Today, on the sacred occasion of Akshay Tritiya, the gates of Shri Gangotri and Shri Yamunotri Dham will be opened for devotees with full rites and rituals. With this, the Char Dham Yatra-2026 is also being inaugurated.”

He said the state government had ensured “comprehensive and robust” preparations to make the Char Dham Yatra “safe, well-organised, and devotee-friendly”.

“I pray to Mother Ganga and Mother Yamuna that they fill all your lives with happiness, prosperity, and progress,” CM Dhami added.

आज अक्षय तृतीया के पावन अवसर पर संपूर्ण विधि-विधान के साथ श्री गंगोत्री एवं श्री यमुनोत्री धाम के कपाट श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खोल दिए जाएंगे। इसी के साथ चारधाम यात्रा - 2026 का शुभारंभ भी हो रहा है। हमारी सरकार द्वारा चारधाम यात्रा को सुरक्षित, सुव्यवस्थित एवं श्रद्धालु हितैषी बनाने… pic.twitter.com/jhxVfbnD63 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) April 19, 2026

In another post, the Chief Minister said, “A warm welcome and greetings to all devotees in the land of the gods, Uttarakhand. During the journey, please adhere to the prescribed rules and, keeping environmental conservation in mind, actively contribute to making this holy pilgrimage plastic-free. May the Lord bless this sacred journey with happiness, prosperity, and spiritual advancement in all your lives.”

समस्त प्रदेशवासियों एवं सनातन धर्मावलंबियों को आज से प्रारंभ हो रही पवित्र चारधाम यात्रा- 2026 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। देवभूमि उत्तराखंड में आप सभी श्रद्धालुओं का हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन है। यात्रा के दौरान निर्धारित नियमों का पालन करें तथा पर्यावरण संरक्षण को ध्यान में रखते… pic.twitter.com/fVdRo3SF5Y — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) April 19, 2026

Till Saturday evening, 18.9 lakh pilgrims had registered online for the yatra. Kedarnath had the highest registrations at 6.5 lakh, followed by Badrinath (5.5 lakh), Gangotri (3.3 lakh) and Yamunotri (3.2 lakh), officials added.