Chargesheet filed against 2 more in Assam I-Day IED seizure case

Chargesheet filed against 2 more in Assam I-Day IED seizure case

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:20 AM Jan 11, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two more accused in the 2024 Assam Independence Day IED seizure case, taking the total number of chargesheeted persons to five, the agency said on Saturday.

In a supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati, the anti-terror probe agency named Bhargab Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi, both residents of Assam’s Dibrugarh district, under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The two accused were arrested in June 2025 after the NIA took over the investigation from the Assam Police’s Dispur police station in September 2024. The agency had earlier chargesheeted three other accused in the case in June last year.

According to the NIA, investigations revealed that Bhargab Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi had provided terror funds to chargesheeted accused Jahnu Boruah, who had confessed to planting four of the 11 improvised explosive devices seized by the police in August 2024.

The IEDs were allegedly planted as part of a protest and an Independence Day boycott call issued by ULFA (Independent) chief Paresh Baruah, the agency said. The case was initially registered by the Assam Police in connection with a conspiracy by ULFA (I) to wage war against the Government of India by attempting to carry out multiple IED blasts across the state.

