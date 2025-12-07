DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Chargesheet filed against Anil Ambani firm over Rs 68.2-cr fake bank guarantee

Chargesheet filed against Anil Ambani firm over Rs 68.2-cr fake bank guarantee

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:34 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a supplementary prosecution complaint in a money-laundering case relating to alleged fake bank guarantees submitted by Reliance Power Ltd and several of its subsidiaries to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to secure a tender, the agency said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The accused named in the complaint include Partha Sarathi Biswal; M/s Biswal Tradelink Pvt Ltd; M/s Biothane Chemicals Pvt Ltd; Amar Nath Dutta; Ravinder Pal Singh Chadha; M/s Reliance NU BESS Ltd; M/s Rosa Power Supply Company Ltd; Manoj Bhaiyasaheb Pongde; M/s Reliance Power Ltd; Ashok Kumar Pal; and Punit Narendra Garg.

Advertisement

The ED said it had earlier attached proceeds of crime worth about Rs 5.15 crore. The probe began after FIRs were lodged by the Economic Offences Wing, Delhi, following a complaint by SECI and a separate FIR by Reliance NU BESS against Biswal Tradelink and its managing director, Partha Sarathi Biswal.

Advertisement

Reliance NU BESS, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Power, had bid for a SECI tender to set up 1,000 MW/2,000 MWh standalone battery-energy-storage-system (BESS) projects under tariff-based competitive bidding. The tender required a bank guarantee of Rs 68.2 crore; guarantees from foreign banks had to be endorsed by an Indian branch or by the State Bank of India (SBI).

According to the ED, its PMLA probe found that Reliance Power engaged a shell company, Biswal Tradelink, to arrange a fake bank guarantee purporting to be from FirstRand Bank, Manila — a non-existent branch — and from ACE Investment Bank Ltd, Malaysia.

Advertisement

The agency says endorsements were forged using a spoofed SBI email ID and counterfeit endorsement letters. It further alleges that Rs 6.33 crore was routed from Reliance’s subsidiary Rosa Power Supply to Biswal Tradelink as payment for bogus transportation services.

The ED concluded that the Reliance Group acted with “connivance and mala fide intention” to secure the SECI tender by submitting forged guarantees and endorsements. The agency said the chief financial officer of Reliance Power, Ashok Kumar Pal, and other facilitators were arrested and are in judicial custody.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts