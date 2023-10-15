Chargesheet filed in Patna Naxal case

New Delhi, October 14
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today filed a supplementary chargesheet against an accused in the ongoing investigation into the ‘Naxal case’ in Patna. The chargesheeted has been identified as Rupesh Kumar Singh, who also goes by the aliases Raman and Patrakar.
Rupesh Kumar Singh, whose residential address is listed as Sarauni village in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, has been charged under Sections 120B and 121A of the IPC and Sections 13, 18, 20, and 39 of the UAPA.
The case pertains to activities of alleged levy collection by members of the CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation, and the recruitment of cadres in the region.
