Chargesheet filed in Pune realtor case; probe finds Siya looked up Meghalaya honeymoon murder

A 5,053-page chargesheet was filed in a Pune court on Saturday in the sensational Ketan Agarwal murder case, a police official said.

Pune realtor Agarwal died after being pushed off Lohagad Fort on June 18, following which his fiancee Siya Goyal, her alleged lover Chetan Choudhary and one more person, identified as Ritesh Hange, were arrested.

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The chargesheet, submitted in the Vadgaon Maval court, carries several pieces of evidence, including the messages, photos, mobile phone data, call detail records, statements of witnesses and technical analysis certificates, the Pune Rural police official said.

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As per the chargesheet, Siya Goyal had searched online about a similar incident at Lohagad last year in which a woman lost her life.

It has also been revealed that several searches were made to study the Sonam Raghuvanshi case, it said. Sonam was held after her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore resident, was murdered during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya in May last year.

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Raja had gone missing on May 23 last year and his body was found near a waterfall in East Khasi Hills district of the north-east state a few days later on June 2. The case had hit national headlines.