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Home / India / Chandigarh BJP office grenade attack case goes to NIA

Chandigarh BJP office grenade attack case goes to NIA

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has transferred the case of the grenade attack at the Punjab BJP office in Chandigarh on April 1 to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further probe.

The NIA has given this information to a sessions court in Chandigarh in an application seeking transfer of the case to the Special NIA Court in Chandigarh and handing over of all records from the Chandigarh Police to the agency.

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The NIA has mentioned in the application that an FIR dated April 1 was registered at Sector 39 police station under Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, in connection with a blast that took place near the Punjab BJP office, Sector 37-A, Chandigarh, which damaged the boundary wall of the office and nearby vehicles.

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During the investigation, the Chandigarh Police arrested 11 accused persons, and all of them are in judicial custody.

The police investigation revealed that the plot was backed by Pakistan’s ISI and operated under the direction of foreign-based handlers located in Portugal and Germany. Terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) took responsibility for the blast soon after the attack.

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After completion of the investigation, the final report under Section 193 BNSS was filed on July 13 under Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and Sections 16, 18 and 18B of the UA(P)A, 1967, against all 11 accused.

Further investigation in the case against the chargesheeted accused persons as well as other persons/accused who may emerge during the course of the investigation is still in progress with the Chandigarh Police under Section 193 (9) of the BNSS.

The NIA said that the Ministry of Home Affairs, vide order dated September 7, has entrusted the investigation of the case to the NIA.

Pursuant thereto, the agency has re-registered the case under Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and the further investigation/prosecution of the case, including the incomplete further investigation presently being carried out by the Chandigarh Police, shall henceforth be conducted by the NIA.

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