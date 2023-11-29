Cheers erupt at site, back home

PTI

Uttarkashi, November 28

As the trapped workers emerged from the Uttarkashi tunnel on Wednesday night, some with smiling faces and others looking grateful and exhausted at the end of the 17-day ordeal, the nation took a collective sigh of relief.

Anxious relatives who had been camping in the area were emotional as they were united with them after days of uncertainty. Loud cheers and slogans erupted outside the tunnel as people greeted the ambulances that took the workers to community health centres while locals distributed streets. “Finally, God heard us. My brother could be rescued. I am with him in an ambulance on the way to hospital,” Sunil, who was camping outside the tunnel in Uttarkashi, said in a choked voice.

Sunil’s brother Anil was among the three youths from Kherabera in Jharkhand who were trapped in the tunnel.

“All are fine and healthy. I have spoken to a few of them,” said a rescue worker as mediapersons and others rushed to ask about the well-being of the trapped workers.