Cheetah Nirva gives birth to 5 cubs at Kuno National Park

Cheetah Nirva has given birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.

With the new litter, the number of cheetahs and cubs will increase to 29 at KNP in Sheopur district. Earlier this month, two cheetahs from the protected forest were shifted to the Gandhi Sagar sanctuary.

The total number of cheetahs, including cubs, in the country now stands at 31.

Advertisement

In a post on X on Sunday night, Yadav said, “It is a great pleasure that the population of cheetahs at Kuno National Park is constantly growing. Recently, five-year-old Nirva has given birth to five cubs. The arrival of these little cubs is a symbol of the success of the Cheetah Project and the rich biodiversity of India.”

Yadav said that the favourable environment created for wildlife conservation under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is prospering.

Advertisement

“Hearty congratulations to the entire team of Kuno National Park, wildlife experts and every hard-working partner engaged in conservation for this historic achievement,” Yadav said.