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Home / India / Cheetah numbers rise, but so does the challenge of keeping them alive as Gaurav dies at Kuno National Park

Cheetah numbers rise, but so does the challenge of keeping them alive as Gaurav dies at Kuno National Park

Gaurav, a 10-year-old Namibian cheetah, died on Monday after being rescued from the wild on September 12 when forest officials found him severely weak, dehydrated and showing visible muscle wasting

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:08 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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The question is no longer merely whether African cheetahs can survive relocation, but whether health monitoring, prey availability, habitat expansion and veterinary capacity can keep pace with a breeding population increasingly living outside enclosures. Representational image: iStock
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Four years after India began bringing cheetahs back from Africa, Kuno National Park is confronting a less celebrated test of Project Cheetah — keeping an expanding, ageing and increasingly free-ranging population healthy.

Gaurav, a 10-year-old Namibian cheetah, died on Monday after being rescued from the wild on September 12 when forest officials found him severely weak, dehydrated and showing visible muscle wasting. Despite treatment, his condition deteriorated. A postmortem and laboratory analysis will determine the cause of death.

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Gaurav’s death takes Project Cheetah’s mortality toll to 24 since 2022, even as India’s overall cheetah population has climbed to 56 through births and fresh translocations.

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The timing makes the death significant. Kuno has moved well beyond its original translocation phase. A four-year status review recorded 52 cheetahs in India, including 32 born here, before four more cubs were born to India-born female KGP12 last week. That milestone took the population to 56, with 36 India-born animals.

That growth changes the policy challenge. The question is no longer merely whether African cheetahs can survive relocation, but whether health monitoring, prey availability, habitat expansion and veterinary capacity can keep pace with a breeding population increasingly living outside enclosures.

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The government's own parliamentary data recorded 22 adult and cub deaths in Kuno between 2023 and 2025, with mortality particularly high among adults in 2023.

The pressure will extend beyond conservation. Kuno reopens to tourists on October 1 after the monsoon closure, with visitor numbers having crossed 9,000 last season. As cheetahs become the park's biggest tourism draw, wildlife protection and tourism management will increasingly have to move together rather than separately.

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