Home / India / Chennai-bound flight from Jaipur suffers tyre burst, lands safely

Chennai-bound flight from Jaipur suffers tyre burst, lands safely

Before landing, the pilot detected the tyre burst and alerted authorities, and they acted as per norms for landing under such circumstances
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 10:11 AM Mar 30, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
A Chennai-bound flight from Jaipur, before the scheduled landing, experienced a tyre burst on Sunday morning and the authorities facilitated an emergency landing here for the aircraft, airport officials said. All passengers and the crew are safe and they deplaned safely upon landing, they said.

Before landing, the pilot detected the tyre burst and alerted authorities, and they acted as per norms for landing under such circumstances. "Upon visual inspection of the aircraft, wheel no 2 was found damaged with trye pieces coming out from the tyre-left interior..." according to officials.

