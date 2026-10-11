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Home / India / Chennai-bound Indigo flight from Delhi diverted to Hyderabad following 'smoke' onboard, lands safely

Chennai-bound Indigo flight from Delhi diverted to Hyderabad following 'smoke' onboard, lands safely

The smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device kept in the overhead bin

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 05:42 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device. File
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A Chennai-bound Indigo flight from Delhi was diverted here on Sunday after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device kept in the overhead bin and the plane landed safely, the carrier said.

"IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device. The cabin crew responded promptly and the situation was brought under control," Indigo said in a statement.

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"In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad," it added.

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An alternative aircraft was arranged for the passengers to continue the journey to Chennai, it added.

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