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Home / India / Chennai man held after 17-year-old son causes death by negligent driving

Chennai man held after 17-year-old son causes death by negligent driving

Madhura, 54, succumbed to her injuries on July 4 at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, after the 17-year-old boy, riding a motorcycle, knocked her down while she was cycling on Pulianthope High Road on June 28, the police said

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PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 12:11 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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A 42-year-old man from Pulianthope here was arrested for allegedly allowing his teenage son to ride a two-wheeler, which led to an accident leading to the death of a person, the police said on Tuesday.

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Madhura, 54, succumbed to her injuries on July 4 at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, after the 17-year-old boy, riding a motorcycle, knocked her down while she was cycling on Pulianthope High Road on June 28, the police said.

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The boy's father, Amirjan of Pulianthope, was arrested on July 5 for allowing his underage son to ride the two-wheeler and was remanded, the police official said.

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In a statement, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police has appealed to motorists to drive responsibly and strictly adhere to traffic rules, and respect the value of human lives.

The police warned parents and guardians of strict legal action if they permitted their minor children to ride motor vehicles.

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