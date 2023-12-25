Chennai trans-sexual man burns alive his childhood classmate; she does not suspect his intentions

Chennai, December 25
A trans-sexual man who burnt alive his childhood classmate, a software engineer, in a gruesome manner was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said on Monday.
Vetrimaran, a trans man who had changed his name from Pandi Maheswari, blindfolded, chained and burnt R Nandhini alive, under the pretext of surprising her on her birthday eve on Saturday, at Thalambur near Kelambakkam, Chennai's southern suburb, they said.
The victim, a 25-year-old software engineer from Madurai and working here, did not suspect his intentions, as Vetrimaran said he wanted to surprise Nandhini ahead of her birthday.
Nandhini had been living at her relative's house here.
Investigation revealed that Pandi Maheswari, 26, studied with Nandhini at a school in Madurai. The two had worked in a company here, they added.
