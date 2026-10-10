Chennithala says VACB to register FIR against ex-Keralam CM Vijayan, family in CMRL case on October 12

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said the VACB would register an FIR in the alleged CMRL bribery case involving Leader of Opposition in Keralam Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan and family following a Kerala High Court directive.

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government to register a case based on a report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the state police, alleging the involvement of Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law P A Muhammad Riyas, an MLA, in payments made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

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The ED has sought registration of a case based on evidence gathered during its probe and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

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The agency has alleged that CMRL made fraudulent payments of Rs 2.78 crore to Veena's now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions, under the guise of IT consultancy services.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Chennithala said the government would respect the court's verdict and proceed with the necessary legal procedures.

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"We will respect the court's verdict. In compliance with the court's verdict and in light of the judgment now issued, we will proceed with the procedures. Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau will file an FIR on Monday," he said.

He said the government has adopted a measured approach by seeking a preliminary inquiry based on legal advice, but accepted the court's ruling that such an inquiry was unnecessary.

Asked about the CPI(M) general secretary's argument that the case would not stand in any court, Chennithala said the High Court's verdict has made it clear that the matter would proceed.

"It is now proven that it will stand in that court. Didn't we all see the High Court's verdict? So based on that court verdict, the government will act," he said, adding that the government would not file an appeal against the verdict.

To a query about the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s claim that the change of government in Keralam was linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Chennithala rejected it.

"The people overturned the 10-year misrule of the Pinarayi Vijayan administration through their ballot. That is what happened in Keralam," he said, adding that even those who lost the election had not raised objections.

Chennithala also said the political struggle led by Rahul Gandhi would continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigned, calling it a fight to protect Indian and parliamentary democracy.