Chhangur Baba’s Rs 106 crore in 40 bank accounts under ED scanner

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Jamaluddin, alias Chhangur Baba, and his associates in connection with alleged illegal religious conversions and unaccounted foreign funding, official sources said on Thursday.

The case is based on a 2024 FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), which alleged that Chhangur Baba, also known as Karimulla Shah, operated a large-scale religious conversion racket from the Chand Auliya Dargah in Balrampur.

He is accused of using psychological tactics, religious discourse and foreign funds to convert economically disadvantaged individuals, particularly from Scheduled Castes, to Islam.

The ED initiated its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after it was revealed that Baba and his associates held over Rs 106 crore across 40 bank accounts, much of it allegedly received from West Asia.

Chhangur Baba and his aide Neetu, alias Nasreen, were arrested by the ATS in Lucknow on July 5. Demolition proceedings have also begun against multiple properties linked to him. The ED has sought additional details from banks and local authorities as the investigation continues.