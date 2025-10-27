Chhath Puja epitome of unity: PM Modi

In the 127th edition of “Mann Ki Baat” Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Chhath Puja as a “beautiful example” of India’s social unity and said this festive season, lamps of joy were lit even in those areas where the darkness of Maoist terror once prevailed.

In his last address, the Prime Minister had said that the government was working to get Chhath Puja listed on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

“Indeed, ‘Operation Sindoor’ has filled every Indian with pride. This time around, lamps of joy were lit even in those areas where the darkness of Maoist terror once prevailed. People want the complete eradication of the Maoist terror that had jeopardised the future of their children,” said Modi.

He added that post-GST reduction, the purchase of indigenous goods has increased tremendously.

The PM also urged citizens to commemorate 150 years of the national song, Vande Mataram. Recalling his radio address made five years ago wherein he had urged citizens to adopt Indian breeds of dogs, Modi said, “I am happy to say that our security agencies have made commendable efforts in this direction. The BSF and CRPF have increased the number of Indian breeds in their contingents. The BSF’s National Training Centre for dogs is located in Tekanpur, Gwalior. Here, special focus is being accorded to the Rampur Hound from Uttar Pradesh and the Mudhol Hound from Karnataka and Maharashtra. Trainers are training the dogs more effectively with the help of technology and innovation,” he said.

The PM remarked that though Sanskrit has consistently suffered from neglect, the world of culture and social media has lent the language a new lease of life.

PM Modi also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose 150th birth anniversary is on October 31. He praised Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur Municipal Corporation for its innovative step towards a plastic-free city through the unique “Garbage Café” initiative.

PM Modi said the Gujarat Forest Department had started planting mangroves near Dholera in 2020 and now these have spread over three-and-a-half thousand hectares on the coastline.