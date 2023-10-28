 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises free education in schools, colleges if Congress retains power : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises free education in schools, colleges if Congress retains power

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises free education in schools, colleges if Congress retains power

Gandhi was addressing an election rally in Bhanupratappur Assembly constituency in Kanker district

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises free education in schools, colleges if Congress retains power

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, on October 28, 2023. @INCIndia/PTI



PTI

Raipur, October 28

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday promised free education in government schools and colleges in Chhattisgarh and Rs 4,000 a year for ‘tendu’ leaves collectors if his party retains power in the state.

Addressing an election rally in the Bhanupratappur Assembly constituency in Kanker district, Gandhi asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings up ‘OBC’ (other backward class) in his speeches, then why he is scared of a caste census.

Caste census will be conducted in the country if the Congress is voted to power, he said.

Bhanupratappur is among the 20 constituencies that will see polling on November 7 in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh elections. The second phase will be held on November 17.

“We are going to take a major step for you which we call ‘KG to PG’. From KG (kindergarten) to PG (post-graduation), free education will be provided in government institutions to students (if Congress retains power in state). They will not have to pay a single penny,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi promised that if the Congress forms the government in the state after polls, then tendu leaves collectors will be given Rs 4,000 per year under the Rajiv Gandhi Protsahan Yojana. This is being seen as a major announcement from the Bhanupratappur seat, which is a part of the tribal-dominated Bastar region.

Pitching for a caste census, he said, “Narendra Modi ji uses ‘OBC’ word in his every speech but why he is scared of the caste census…OBCs have to become aware as they are being ditched.”

Gandhi also announced that the Congress would conduct a caste census in the country if it is voted to power in Delhi (at the Centre). “We have already made this promise for Chhattisgarh,” he said.

The Congress MP targeted the BJP-led Centre and claimed that it works for the benefit of two-three industrialists. The Congress works in the interest of farmers, Dalits, labourers and Adivasis, he said.

Key promises made by the Congress ahead of the last assembly polls have been fulfilled in Chhattisgarh, he claimed.

Objecting to the use of ‘vanvasi’ in place of ‘Adivasi’ for tribals, he said its use by the BJP is an insult to Adivasis and an attack on their culture, history and language.

During his speech, Gandhi stopped briefly and walked to the other corner of the stage carrying a bottle of water apparently after someone fainted on the ground. Gandhi returned to the dais and asked if the person was alright.

#Chhattisgarh #Congress #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

2
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

3
Chandigarh

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

4
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

5
Haryana

Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini appointed Haryana BJP chief, replaces Om Prakash Dhankhar

6
Punjab

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla, passes away

7
Business

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

8
Trending

MS Dhoni's relationship wisdom for bachelors leaves Internet in splits, 'yeh mat sochna...'

9
World Cup 2023

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

10
Sports

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

Don't Miss

View All
Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Top News

India abstains on UN resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders, India tells UN as it abstains on resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict

The 193-member General Assembly adopts the resolution that c...

Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi

Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi

Says the move has gone against everything India stands for

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

DGP Gaurav Yadav says the terror module was tasked by its ha...

Cash-for-query case: Lok Sabha panel asks Mahua Moitra to appear on Nov 2, says no further extension will be granted

Cash-for-query row: Lok Sabha panel asks Mahua Moitra to appear on Nov 2, says no further extension will be granted

Moitra had expressed her inability to appear before the Ethi...

BSF lodges strong protest with Pakistani counterpart over unprovoked firing along International Border in Jammu

BSF lodges strong protest with Pakistani counterpart over unprovoked firing along International Border in Jammu

Cross-border shelling by Pakistan Rangers lasted around 7 ho...


Cities

View All

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Amritsar encounter case: Ex-cop guilty of fabricating records

AAP misguided family of suicide victim Balwinder Kaur, says Akali Dal

Act against those responsible for assistant professor Balwinder Kaur's suicide: DTF

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

Punjab Vigilance asks Manpreet Badal to appear again on Oct 31

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

Alert as Chandigarh sees spike in dengue cases, count 264

Amritsar encounter case: Ex-cop guilty of fabricating records

Masked biker's licence impounded in Chandigarh

Stubble-burning contribution to Delhi’s pollution likely to reduce this year: Gopal Rai

Stubble-burning contribution to Delhi’s pollution likely to reduce this year: Gopal Rai

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Farm fires: NASA images belie claims of Delhi, Punjab, says Haryana govt

Lieutenant Governor nod to end services of civil defence volunteers from Nov 1

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Balwinder Kaur suicide case: Teachers want Punjab Education Minister sacked

Patiala: Medical college hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Patiala district administration organises cycle rally for voter awareness

766 farm fire cases, highest in a day in Punjab; farmers blame lack of sops, machines

2 bludgeon man to death in Patiala's Bhadson, nabbed

Take Punjab ‘model’ to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Take Punjab 'model' to other states, CM Bhagwant Mann exhorts party cadre

Police forfeit Rs 25-cr assets of 35 drug lords

No other option: Farmers justify stubble burning

Cable mess, pothole-riddled roads threaten lives of residents, authorities turn blind eye

Women of Basti Jodhewal complain of contaminated water supply

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Farm fires see threefold rise in Jalandhar district

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

SAD president picks Sandeep as Sham Churasi halqa in-charge

Joy turns into tragedy for Kartarpur couple

Draft electoral rolls published