Chhattisgarh govt to name school after Pandvani legend Teejan Bai in tribute to folk legend

A government school in the native village of legendary Pandavani singer Teejan Bai will be named in her honour, Chhattisgarh School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav announced on Sunday.

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Padma Vibhushan award recipient Teejan Bai (70), who took Chhattisgarh’s traditional Pandavani storytelling art to audiences across the world, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur in the morning after a prolonged illness.

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Yadav visited her residence in Ganiyari, offered floral tributes to her mortal remains before the last rites, and later joined the funeral procession and attended the cremation at her native village Ganiyari in Durg district.

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Addressing a condolence meeting, the minister announced that the Government Higher Secondary School in the village would be renamed as “Dr Teejan Bai Government Higher Secondary School, Ganiyari”.

He said the decision was a true tribute to the iconic folk artist and would inspire future generations through her remarkable life, struggles and immense contribution to preserving and promoting Chhattisgarh’s rich cultural heritage.

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“Teejan Bai, through her unparalleled artistic excellence, powerful voice and lifelong dedication, gave Chhattisgarh’s vibrant folk culture recognition not only across India but also on the global stage,” Yadav said.

Her demise marks the end of a golden chapter in Chhattisgarh’s cultural history, he added.