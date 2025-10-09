DT
Chhattisgarh IT student arrested for using AI tools to create obscene images of female students   

Second-year student Sayyed Rahim Adnan Ali (21) is held from his native Bilaspur district following a complaint filed by the institute's Registrar

PTI
Raipur, Updated At : 09:42 PM Oct 09, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
A student of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh was arrested for allegedly creating obscene images of female students using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, police said on Thursday.

Second-year student Sayyed Rahim Adnan Ali (21) was held from his native Bilaspur district following a complaint filed by the institute's Registrar (in charge) Srinivasa KG, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Nava Raipur) Vivek Shukla.

"After the matter came to light, a team from Rakhi police reached the institute. The management said that Ali, who was residing in the institute's boys hostel, had allegedly created obscene images by morphing photos of 36 female students using AI image generation and editing tools," Shukla said.

"The institute's management conducted an internal inquiry after receiving complaints from students. Based on its findings, Ali was suspended from the institute, and his mobile phone and laptop were seized.," he added.

A complaint was later lodged at Rakhi police station, claiming his act has caused social and psychological harm to the students and their families, and also inflicted irreparable damage to the institute's reputation, the official added.

"So far, there is no evidence to suggest the morphed images were circulated or made viral. The management has also not indicated that the images were shared online. Ali was booked under Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the IT Act. His questioning is under way," Shukla said.

