DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Chhattisgarh sets up high-level committee to draft Uniform Civil Code law

Chhattisgarh sets up high-level committee to draft Uniform Civil Code law

Ranjana Prakash Desai Committee to prepare roadmap for UCC in the state; process set in motion

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:35 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh Government has constituted a high-level committee to examine and prepare a draft for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has been appointed as the Chairperson of the committee.

Advertisement

The committee comprises retired IAS officers Shyamdhar Singh and M.K. Raut, senior advocate Mohan Pawar, and Jyoti Rani Singh as members.

Advertisement

The committee will study the existing legal framework relating to matters such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, and adoption. It will also seek suggestions from citizens, social organisations, legal experts, and other stakeholders before preparing a draft UCC and submitting its recommendations to the State Government.

Advertisement

In addition, the committee will examine the provisions and models adopted by other states in relation to the Uniform Civil Code to help formulate a comprehensive framework for Chhattisgarh.

Desai had earlier headed UCC drafting panel in Uttarakhand.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts