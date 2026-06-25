Chhattisgarh sets up high-level committee to draft Uniform Civil Code law

The BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh Government has constituted a high-level committee to examine and prepare a draft for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has been appointed as the Chairperson of the committee.

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The committee comprises retired IAS officers Shyamdhar Singh and M.K. Raut, senior advocate Mohan Pawar, and Jyoti Rani Singh as members.

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The committee will study the existing legal framework relating to matters such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, and adoption. It will also seek suggestions from citizens, social organisations, legal experts, and other stakeholders before preparing a draft UCC and submitting its recommendations to the State Government.

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In addition, the committee will examine the provisions and models adopted by other states in relation to the Uniform Civil Code to help formulate a comprehensive framework for Chhattisgarh.

Desai had earlier headed UCC drafting panel in Uttarakhand.