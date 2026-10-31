'Chhota bhai samajh ke mitti pao': Dipke responds to Diljit Dosanjh after Delhi concert dig

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday said he was hurt by Diljit Dosanjh’s decision to distance himself from the student protest but his admiration for the singer remained unchanged, hours after the Punjabi superstar hit back at critics during a concert in Delhi.

Addressing thousands of fans at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday evening, Dosanjh repeated his “I’m an artist, bro” remark, which was criticised by several people, including Dipke, in July and also talked about how his film “Satluj” was mocked.

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In a statement, posted on Instagram, Dipke said his disappointment with Dosanjh stemmed from the respect he had always had for the singer and his expectation that he would speak up for causes affecting people.

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“Paaji, back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I’ve always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself,” he wrote.

“If anything, I’ve always been an admirer of yours, and that hasn’t changed. I still listen to your music. In fact, I came to your concert in Chicago this May, just before returning to India, not just for your music, but because I’ve always had immense respect for the person you are,” he added.

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Praising Dosanjh for his courage, authenticity and global success while remaining connected to his roots, Dipke said the disagreement did not diminish his respect for the singer.

“And I guess that’s why the comment hurt a little, because I’ve always held you in such high regard. But one disagreement or misunderstanding doesn’t change the respect and admiration I have for you.

“Baaki paaji, chhota bhai samajh ke mitti pao (Consider me your younger brother and end this matter).”

Dipke concluded his note by referencing the lyrics of Dosanjh’s popular song “GOAT”, in which the singer talks about maintaining cordial relations with both friends and adversaries.

“And at last I would just like to say, ‘Gabru ta vairi nu vi mitha bolda, ni tu ta ferr jatt da pyar goriye’,” he said.

During his concert, Dosanjh responded to Dipke’s criticism of him and his film “Satluj”, saying he preferred to remain quiet and urging people not to question the way Punjabis fought their battles.

“I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. Don’t teach Punjabis how to fight battles. The film you were making fun of from stage—Jaswant Singh Khalra ji’s film (‘Satluj’). We fought for a very long time for that film. I stay quiet, I love everyone. If someone hates us, no problem. From our side it’s only love for everyone,” he said.

He also reiterated his earlier statement, “I love everyone because I’m an artist, bro,” echoing his response from July when he was questioned about the CJP protest, from which he had distanced himself.

At the time, his comments drew widespread criticism on social media, with Dipke also taking a dig at the singer.

Dipke had said artists must speak up on pertinent issues or risk having their films repeatedly banned, in an apparent reference to the controversy surrounding “Satluj”.

The film, earlier titled “Punjab ‘95”, featured Dosanjh as Jaswant Singh Khalra, who documented alleged illegal killings and secret cremations in Punjab during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

After a prolonged wait for release, it premiered on ZEE5 in July this year but was taken down within two days.