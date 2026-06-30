On the third day of activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at CJP-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the doctor monitoring his health said the activist's medical parameters did not support allegations circulating on social media that he had consumed food during the fast. Also, he informed that his blood sugar levels were concerning.

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Speaking after examining Wangchuk on Tuesday morning, Dr Satish Lamba said the activist's temperature was normal, his blood pressure was recorded at 117/60 mmHg, oxygen saturation was 96 per cent, pulse rate was 92 per minute, and his blood sugar level stood at 66 mg/dL.

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Referring to claims made by some social media users suggesting Wangchuk had consumed chicken soup at night, Dr Lamba rejected the allegation, saying the blood sugar reading was inconsistent with such a claim.

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"I would say that if that had happened, his fasting blood sugar would not have been as low as 66. This itself does not support that theory. Even if someone argues this is a random reading because he has been drinking water, it still stands at 66. To further establish it, the blood sugar can be checked again after four hours. If it remains around the same level, then this theory is completely false," he said.

The medical update came as Wangchuk continued his indefinite hunger strike over the ongoing demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation in context with NEET-UG paper leak. His health has been monitored regularly since the fast began, with doctors examining his vital parameters each day.