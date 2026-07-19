Chief Minister Vijay bids farewell to cinema with 'Jana Nayagan' on July 23

'Jana Nayagan' marks Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's “final” film as an actor, closing out a three-decade career in Tamil cinema before his full-time turn to politics. The release comes after a legal tussle: its original January 9 date was delayed when the Madras High Court stayed an earlier order clearing the film, with concerns reportedly centred on its depiction of military insignia. The production house then moved the Supreme Court to get the release back on track.

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Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the political action thriller stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol alongside Vijay, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Fellow actors have publicly backed Vijay through the delay, with one calling him the true "leader of the people" - echoing the meaning of the film's own title.

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Advance bookings opened in Kerala on July 18, with the earliest screenings set for 6 am on July 23. The film releases the same day, also in Hindi, extending Vijay's on-screen farewell to audiences beyond South India.