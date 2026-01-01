Chief Secys to discuss preparations for Census 2027 tomorrow

With the first phase of Census 2027 set to begin on April 1, the Registrar General of India (RGI) has convened a high-level meeting of Chief Secretaries of all states on January 23 to discuss preparations for the decadal exercise, which will be conducted digitally.

In the first-ever digital Census, around 30 lakh enumerators will collect data using mobile applications available on both Android and iOS platforms to ensure improved data quality.

Sources said the January 23 meeting will outline the preparatory framework for Census operations. States are expected to be briefed on the implementation of the first phase — houselisting operations — which involve counting houses and accommodation units.

As data collection will be conducted digitally, infrastructure readiness and platform stability will also be discussed, with a focus on avoiding micro-level bottlenecks during information gathering.

According to a government notification issued earlier this month, the first phase — houselisting operations — will be conducted between April 1 and September 30 across all states and Union Territories, over a 30-day period to be specified by each state and UT.

The notification added that an option for self-enumeration would be available for a 15-day period immediately preceding the start of the 30-day houselisting exercise. The decadal Census, originally scheduled for 2021, was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nationwide headcount will be conducted in two phases: houselisting and housing census from April to September 2026, followed by population enumeration in February 2027.

The houselisting and housing census will systematically list all structures, houses and households to create a robust frame for population enumeration.

“The Central Government hereby declares that the houselisting operations of the Census of India 2027 shall take place between April 1 and September 30 in all states and UTs during a period of 30 days specified by each state and Union Territory. There shall also be an option for self-enumeration conducted in the 15 days preceding house-to-house houselisting operations,” RGI and Census Commissioner Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan said in the notification.

The last comprehensive caste-based count was conducted during British rule between 1881 and 1931. Caste has been excluded from Census operations since Independence. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs cleared caste enumeration for the upcoming Census on April 30 last year.

According to Census 2011, India’s population stood at 1,210.19 million, comprising 623.72 million males (51.54 per cent) and 586.46 million females (48.46 per cent).