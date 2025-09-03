DT
Child mimics parents' WFH routine; says 'coffee lata hun, dimaag nahi chal raha'

Child mimics parents' WFH routine; says 'coffee lata hun, dimaag nahi chal raha'

The Instagram video, shared by vihaan.vibez, has so far garnered over 2.1 million views
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:14 PM Sep 03, 2025 IST
In a hilarious viral video, a young child is seen mimicking his parents' work-from-home routine with uncanny accuracy.

The 4-5 year old is dressed in a miniature corporate employee attire, complete with headphones and a laptop and is seen saying phrases like "Am I audible?" and "Production issue dekh raha hun" (I'm checking the production issue). The child's spot-on imitation has left the internet in splits, with many joking that he's already "ready for corporate".

The video, shared by vihaan.vibez, has so far garnered over 2.1 million views on Instagram.

In the clip, he says, “Am I audible? Let me share my screen. Production issue dekh raha hun, thoda time lagega, ruk ruk ruk. Hello Amar, I will check, I will check, what is the issue? I will check. Hello Laksh, main coffee leke lata hun, mera dimaag nahi chal raha hai. 10 minutes main, haan."

The video has resonated with corporate employees, who can't help but laugh at the child's accurate portrayal of their work-from-home routine. Many have taken to social media to joke about the child's readiness for the corporate world, with one user saying "When recruiters want freshers with 10 years of experience" and another quipping "He's so good at mimicking us IT tribe".

Another user commented, “Even this kiddo knows “production issue resolve hone m time lagega.”

