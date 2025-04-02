Chile President Font warns of ‘threatening times’ amid US reciprocal tariff announcement

Hours ahead of the US government’s announcement on “reciprocal tariffs”, Chile President Gabriel Boric Font on Wednesday termed the situation as “threatening times” for the world. Font is currently in India on his five-day visit.

Speaking during the 53rd Sapru House lecture organised by Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), Font said, “These are threatening times of tariffs for the world.”

Font’s remarks come at a time when US announcement on “reciprocal tariffs” that have been touted by US President Donald Trump since he came to office as a way to “tax them as they tax us” is set to be unveiled at a ‘Make America Wealthy Again’ event.

Advertisement

Trump had made a reference to the countries that impose tariffs on US goods imports. The announcement will take place in Rose Garden at 4 pm US EST (1:30 am IST on Thursday).

In his lecture, the leader from the resource rich Latin America country said, “India is priority for our foreign policy. India is one of the most crucial places. It has got leadership in technology and other sectors. India is important for our country.”

Advertisement

Chile is a nation where even China has got its presence. Font, during his lecture, also said, “Chile doesn’t want to depend on one country alone” while pitching for diversification of Chile’s ties with India. “Indian and Chinese civilisations are the only longest living civilisations,” he added.

He also said a deadline has been set to achieve Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with India.

During his lecture, the Chile President also urged respecting sovereignty of the nations, while making a mention of Ukraine and Palestine.

He also said Chile will be taking part in the BRICS scheduled to be held in Brazil this year. “We will be part of the BRICS meeting,” he said.

Font also called for United Nations Security Council(UNSC) reforms.