DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Chilling details of Indore MBA student's killing: Classmate abused body after killing her, performed witchcraft: Police

Chilling details of Indore MBA student's killing: Classmate abused body after killing her, performed witchcraft: Police

After the woman's body was found, her father accused the classmate of trying to extort money from his daughter using her obscene photos and then torturing her to death

article_Author
PTI
Indore, Updated At : 09:44 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The classmate of a 24-year-old female MBA student, arrested in Indore for her murder, allegedly abused the body after the killing and also performed occult rituals while on the run, police said.

Advertisement

On February 13, people complained of a foul smell emanating from a closed house in the city's Dwarkapuri police station area.

Advertisement

After police arrived at the scene, the naked body of a 24-year-old woman was found in the house.

Advertisement

The woman was pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from a city college and the body was found in her classmate's rented house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrikrishna Lalchandani told PTI on Monday.

The classmate fled after the incident. He was taken into custody in Mumbai and is being interrogated after his arrest, the official said.

Advertisement

Referring to the accused's interrogation, the official said he allegedly strangled his classmate to death and then "abused" the body.

"The accused also performed witchcraft near Panvel (in Navi Mumbai) while on the run. The accused claims that he was mentally disturbed after the murder and wanted to communicate with the woman's spirit through witchcraft," he said.

According to the DCP, the woman and the accused were in a close relationship.

"The accused suspected that she was talking to other men. Enraged, he killed her and fled," the official said.

After the woman's body was found, her father accused the classmate of trying to extort money from his daughter using her obscene photos and then torturing her to death.

The accused had even posted these photos on her college WhatsApp group, he alleged.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts