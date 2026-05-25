China asks India to keep off Dalai Lama’s ‘reincarnation’

With the new “political leader” of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) set to take oath, China on Sunday asked India to “refrain” from providing a platform for activities advocating “Tibetan independence” and “avoid” any interference in the reincarnation of the next Dalai Lama.

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The CTA is scheduled to hold the swearing-in ceremony of the Sikyong — Penpa Tsering — on May 27 at Dharamsala. The 14th Dalai Lama will be present at the ceremony, as per a communique from the CTA.

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Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in India, posted on X, “The so-called CTA is not recognised by any sovereign country, and its leadership has neither the legitimacy to represent the Tibetan people nor the authority to make claims regarding the reincarnation process.”

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India has made clear commitments on issues relating to Tibet, Yu said, adding, “It is sincerely hoped that India will continue to honour these commitments, refrain from providing any platform for activities advocating ‘Tibetan independence’, and avoid interference in the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.”

Such an approach would contribute positively to the overall stability and constructive development of the India-China bilateral ties, Yu said.

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Tibetan leader invited to US event The political leader of the Central Tibetan Administration — ‘Sikyong’ Penpa Tsering — was invited by the US to attend a reception marking America’s 250th Independence Day in New Delhi.

The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama follows long-established religious rituals and historical conventions that have, for centuries, required the approval of China’s central government, Yu claimed, while overlooking the fact that in July last year, the Dalai Lama announced a new system.

On his 90th birthday last year, the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, had announced a continuation of the institution of the Dalai Lama and reiterated that China would have no role in the process of locating the next reincarnation. He had empowered the Gaden Phodrang Trust as the sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation in consultation with the office of the Dalai Lama.

“No one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” a statement from the office of the Dalai Lama had then said.

Yu, in her post today, has asserted that the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation is purely an “internal matter” of China and should not be subject to external interference.

Earlier in 2011, a statement from the Dalai Lama had cautioned that “no recognition or acceptance should be given to a candidate chosen for political ends by anyone (other than the Trust), including those in the People’s Republic of China”.