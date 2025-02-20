China building 90 villages along Arunachal border

Two recent developments in Tibet are being closely monitored by security experts. First, China is establishing 90 new village settlements along its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In a separate move, Beijing is significantly enhancing infrastructure at the historic border crossing between Tibet and Mustang in Nepal, a route frequently used by Tibetan refugees attempting to escape the Chinese communist regime.

Sources have informed The Tribune that the 90 new settlements are part of China’s expansion of what it calls “prosperous villages” or “Xiaokang” along the LAC, including areas opposite Arunachal Pradesh. These villages not only bolster China’s territorial claims but also strengthen its military preparedness along the LAC, a border that remains undemarcated on the ground.

To date, China has established a total of 628 such villages, with the current 90 villages forming part of its latest expansion. The sources also note that China is seeking to create a legal defence under the Border Defence Cooperation Agreement (2005) with India, which addresses border settlements and local populations residing along the border. According to Article VII of the agreement, “The two sides shall safeguard the due interests of their settled populations in the border areas.” So, as and when a situation arises to demarcate the LAC, these villages do not get disturbed in any such exercise.

India too has its own border village initiative, which includes upgrading existing villages in Arunachal Pradesh under the ongoing Vibrant Villages Programme. This initiative was inaugurated on April 13, 2023, at Kibithoo in far-east Arunachal Pradesh, and aims to upgrade a total of 2,963 villages over the next 10 years.

The second development concerns China’s transformation of operations at the Korala border crossing between Tibet and Mustang in Nepal. This border, historically a passage for Tibetan refugees, has seen the construction of massive infrastructure, including buildings and accommodations on the Chinese side.

Mustang, a Buddhist-majority region in Nepal, holds historical importance, as it was a key site during the 1959 Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule. The Korala border crossing, located at an altitude of 15,250 ft, has long been a route for Tibetan refugees fleeing Chinese oppression. In 1960, Mustang became the central base for the CIA-supported Tibetan resistance movement known as the Chushi Gandrung Army, or the Khampa Rebellion, which lasted until 1972. Although the rebellion ended, Mustang has remained a geopolitically sensitive area.