‘Never recognised Arunachal as Indian territory’: China reacts to Indian woman’s harassment in Shanghai

A day after India lodged a strong demarche over the alleged harassment of an Arunachal Pradesh-born Indian woman at Shanghai’s Pudong Airport, China on Tuesday doubled down on its territorial claims, asserting that it has “never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India”.

Responding to questions in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning referred to the state as “Zangnan, China’s territory” and rejected allegations that the passenger -- who was on transit from London to Japan -- had been detained for nearly 18 hours simply because her Indian passport mentioned Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.

“According to what we’ve learned, China’s border inspection authorities carried out checks in accordance with laws and regulations. The law enforcement was impartial and non-abusive, the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned were fully protected, no compulsory measures were taken on her, and there was no so-called ‘detaining’ or ‘harassing’,” Mao said.

She added that the airline had provided the traveller with rest facilities and meals, and urged media to seek further details from “competent authorities”.

The remarks come a day after Pema Wangjom Thongdok was prevented from boarding her connecting flight, had her passport confiscated and was kept in the transit area without food or clarity on her legal status -- prompting Indian consular staff to intervene and secure her release.

The Indian side, in its demarche, highlighted that the actions of the Chinese authorities are in contravention of the Chicago and Montreal Conventions relating to civil aviation. "At a time when both sides are working on restoring normalcy, such actions by the Chinese side introduce unnecessary obstructions to the process," the official said.

China’s latest comments also triggered sharp political reactions back home. The Congress hit out at Beijing’s formulation on Arunachal Pradesh, calling it “extremely offensive” and “an insult to India”.

“China is not desisting from its nefarious activities…This language from China is an insult to India. The Modi government should lodge a strong protest. Such low-level rhetoric will not be tolerated,” the party posted on X.

New Delhi has maintained that Arunachal Pradesh is “indisputably Indian territory” -- a position it reiterated firmly in the demarche issued to Beijing.