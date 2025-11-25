DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / ‘Never recognised Arunachal as Indian territory’: China reacts to Indian woman’s harassment in Shanghai

‘Never recognised Arunachal as Indian territory’: China reacts to Indian woman’s harassment in Shanghai

Rejects allegations that the passenger had been detained for nearly 18 hours simply because her Indian passport mentioned Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:11 PM Nov 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Asked for her response to the ordeal Thongdok was subjected to, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning claimed that the woman was not subjected to any compulsory measures, detainment or harassment as alleged by her. Photo for representation
Advertisement

A day after India lodged a strong demarche over the alleged harassment of an Arunachal Pradesh-born Indian woman at Shanghai’s Pudong Airport, China on Tuesday doubled down on its territorial claims, asserting that it has “never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India”.

Advertisement

Responding to questions in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning referred to the state as “Zangnan, China’s territory” and rejected allegations that the passenger -- who was on transit from London to Japan -- had been detained for nearly 18 hours simply because her Indian passport mentioned Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.

Advertisement

“According to what we’ve learned, China’s border inspection authorities carried out checks in accordance with laws and regulations. The law enforcement was impartial and non-abusive, the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned were fully protected, no compulsory measures were taken on her, and there was no so-called ‘detaining’ or ‘harassing’,” Mao said.

Advertisement

She added that the airline had provided the traveller with rest facilities and meals, and urged media to seek further details from “competent authorities”.

The remarks come a day after Pema Wangjom Thongdok was prevented from boarding her connecting flight, had her passport confiscated and was kept in the transit area without food or clarity on her legal status -- prompting Indian consular staff to intervene and secure her release.

Advertisement

The Indian side, in its demarche, highlighted that the actions of the Chinese authorities are in contravention of the Chicago and Montreal Conventions relating to civil aviation. "At a time when both sides are working on restoring normalcy, such actions by the Chinese side introduce unnecessary obstructions to the process," the official said.

China’s latest comments also triggered sharp political reactions back home. The Congress hit out at Beijing’s formulation on Arunachal Pradesh, calling it “extremely offensive” and “an insult to India”.

“China is not desisting from its nefarious activities…This language from China is an insult to India. The Modi government should lodge a strong protest. Such low-level rhetoric will not be tolerated,” the party posted on X.

New Delhi has maintained that Arunachal Pradesh is “indisputably Indian territory” -- a position it reiterated firmly in the demarche issued to Beijing.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts