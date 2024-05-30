 ‘China invasion’ remark signal to Beijing to help Congress in poll: BJP : The Tribune India

  India
  • ‘China invasion’ remark signal to Beijing to help Congress in poll: BJP

‘China invasion’ remark signal to Beijing to help Congress in poll: BJP

Congress leader Aiyar had said ‘China allegedly invaded India in 1962’

‘China invasion’ remark signal to Beijing to help Congress in poll: BJP

Mani Shankar Aiyar, Congress leader. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 29

With just a day left for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections campaign to wind up, the ruling BJP on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar over his China invasion remark and asked if he is signalling China to interfere in the Indian election process and help the Congress.

Aiyar had on Tuesday said, “China allegedly invaded India in 1962”. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a rare late night retort quickly distanced from Aiyar’s remarks and said the 1962 China invasion of India was real. Ramesh said Aiyar had apologised for his slip of tongue and should be given concessions for his age.

But the BJP fielded national spokesperson Gauvan Bhatia to question top Congress leaders over Aiyar’s statement. “Can Aiyar say this without the approval of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi? The question is why Rahul Gandhi and Kharge are allowing people like Mani Shankar Aiyar to break the morale of our brave soldiers. Why are they making anti-India statements during elections? Is it a signal to these nations to interfere and help the Congress because they know Congress is getting decimate and that is a cause for concern for everyone,” said Bhatia.

He said 43,000 sq km of Indian land was captured by China during the 1962 war, when Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister. “This land is still under China’s control and the issue is alive. How does the Congress call it an alleged invasion? This is a live issue where India still has claim over every inch of land and Aiyar is giving a clean chit to China?” asked Bhatia.

He also questioned Kharge and Rahul’s silence over the issue. “During elections, within a span of one week, Aiyar has twice issued worrisome statements. We all know the relations between India and China. India has been showing China its place and at such a time, these disturbing signals are being given by the Congress and Aiyar. These signals clearly show the anti-India mindset of the Congress. Similar signals were sent to Pakistan when Aiyar a few days ago said even Pakistan is in possession of an atomic bomb and so India should be careful,” said the BJP leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also attacked the Congress for the atomic bomb statement and said India is a strong nation which does not fear any threats or any irresponsible statements by leaders of the Congress.

“We are in a position of strength from Balakot air strikes to surgical strikes. Indian armed forces have responded with valour and will continue to do so,” said Bhatia seeking to corner the Congress in the last lap of the LS race.

The final and seventh phase of voting in the 18th general elections is scheduled for June 1. Results will be declared on June 4.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

