China, Iran among 15 countries to attend SCO Civilisational Forum: Union Minister Shekhawat

Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat on Friday said 15 countries, including China, Iran, Nepal, and Türkiye, have so far confirmed their participation in the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum being hosted by India.

He said an invitation has also been extended to Pakistan, adding that “I hope the neighbouring nation will be attending the event.”

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said building cultural relations between countries is paramount and a step ahead of forging geopolitical or bilateral partnership.

“The world is passing through what is perhaps its most challenging period since the World War. Because of this, dialogue between civilisations has become more relevant. India sent invitations to 25 countries, including SCO member states, and 15 have confirmed their participation so far. China, Iran and Kazakhstan are among the countries that have confirmed their presence,” he said.

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India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are the permanent members of SCO. The grouping also has 15 dialogue partners and two observers—Afghanistan and Mongolia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed the Civilisational Dialogue Forum at the SCO summit in Tianjin, China, in September 2025.

The culture minister said the prime minister has always maintained that ties between countries should not be limited to bilateral, strategic or economic relations.

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“Relations between countries should also be built through shared history, cultural heritage, knowledge traditions and people-to-people ties,” he said.

“The forum will have four sessions. The first is on civilisational and cultural expressions, including dress, food, traditional games and music. The second is on art and architecture, covering monuments, sculpture, frescoes, coins and building traditions. The third is on language, literature, scripts and manuscripts, including the role of centres of learning such as Nalanda, Takshashila and Vallabhi. The fourth is on monastic, religious and philosophical traditions, including Buddhism, Islam, Confucianism, Taoism, Zoroastrianism and Sikhism,” he added.

Shekhawat said the SCO grouping should serve as more than a geopolitical platform and also provide a space for countries to discuss their shared civilisational heritage.

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He said discussions at the forum would also include multinational nominations for UNESCO sites.

India will host the programme at the historic Purana Quila in the national capital from November 20-22.

The culture minister noted that ‘Orange Economy’ based on arts and ideas is emerging as the new dimension of global economy.

“India’s creative potential can play a significant role in boosting the country’s economic future. Our cultural heritage is a living and continuous tradition, where creativity is not confined to any particular period or region, thus strengthening the country’s position in the global economy,” he added.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was set up in Shanghai on June 15, 2001. It grew out of the ‘Shanghai Five’ grouping formed in 1996. India and Pakistan became members at the Astana summit in 2017.

Pakistan holds the SCO chair for 2026-27 and will host the leaders’ summit in August 2027.