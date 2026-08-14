China stopped Army from patrolling certain Arunachal areas, claims Rahul

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He further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were contacting media editors and asking them not to publish reports concerning the issue.

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Referring to the Galwan clash, Gandhi said the PM’s statement that “China had not taken even an inch of the Indian territory” had weakened India’s position during negotiations.

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He said the Army had indicated that Indian land had been lost and alleged that the government’s public position had handed China an advantage at the negotiating table.

Addressing the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention, Rahul accused Modi and Shah of wrecking India’s foreign policy. He also accused the government of allowing Pakistan to gain diplomatic space in West Asia and failing to respond firmly to China, while alleging that the government was also trying to silence scrutiny of its handling of the border issue.

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He said India had an opportunity to play a significant role in the Iran crisis as it had good relations with Iran, the US and Russia. Instead, Pakistan became the mediator while India remained on the sidelines, he added.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also questioned the government’s approach to diplomacy, saying the Prime Minister’s responsibility was to safeguard India’s interests and not reduce foreign policy to personal equations or displays of warmth with other leaders.

Rahul alleged that political considerations, including the need to finance the BJP’s political structure, had influenced the government’s approach.

He accused the BJP of trying to impose an “order” that benefited those in power and cited the protest against the NEET-UG paper leak at Jantar Mantar as an example. He said students wanted to express their pain but were stopped in the name of maintaining order.

Referring to a woman whose daughter was raped and killed in Uttarakhand, Rahul said the same system was denying victims the space to speak.

He said the Congress and the Opposition had begun finding their voice and would keep Modi and Shah “awake” until they resigned. He said the fight was about India’s ethos and culture and would be pursued without hatred or violence.

He also criticised the RSS, alleging that it had moved away from its earlier base among small traders, jewellers and goldsmiths and had become an instrument of “large capital”. Gandhi said those who failed to understand India as it exists today could not understand the country.

Meanwhile, Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accused Modi and Shah of avoiding Parliament and the Opposition for 20 days during the monsoon session.

Kharge said Shah’s offer for a discussion just before the session ended was a “deception” and questioned why the Home Minister had not faced the House over police action against the protesting students. He said Shah had not become Home Minister to sit in his chamber.

Kharge also accused the BJP and RSS of pursuing politics of division and described them as “two sides of the same coin”. He alleged that Rajya Sabha TV cameras were turned away when Opposition leaders spoke and said Parliament was meant for debate, not publicity for the PM.

He also defended Nehru’s contribution to institution-building, questioned attacks on the former PM and referred to allegations concerning the Ram Temple donations.