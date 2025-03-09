Called the 'Large Phased Array Radar’ (LPAR), the system has been set up in Yunnan province adjoining the China-Myanmar border. For India, the main concern is the radar's range--exceeding 5,000 km--which allows extensive surveillance over the Indian Ocean and deep penetration into Indian territory.

Sources said the Indian security agencies had warned the government that the LPAR could detect and track the country’s missile tests conducted from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the Odisha coast. The island serves as a launch site for Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-launched K-4 missiles.

The Indian launch site is around 2,000 to 2,200 km south-west of the China's new radar station. This places the site well within the radar’s detection range and allows Beijing to pick up the signals of all missile launches.

All ballistic missiles, including the nuclear-tipped ones, travel to low-earth orbit in the outer space before returning to the earth’s atmosphere to strike their targets. Modern-day air defence radars, including the LPAR, are designed to track these missiles.

China’s strategic radar placement allows it to monitor critical maritime and military activities in the Bay and Bengal and also the vital Malacca Strait. This complements the existing and similar-capacity radars China has in Korla and Xinjiang.

Sources said the LPAR had been placed under the command and control of 'Base 37', which is part of People's Liberation Army Aerospace Force that specialises in tracking foreign space objects and providing early warning of missiles.

‘Base 37' has a role in space situational awareness and hosts a large centre that processes orbital data, indicating it is a critical Chinese hub for monitoring space activities.