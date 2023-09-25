Chinese envoy calls for strengthening ties

Kolkata: Amid a row over China’s decision to deny visa to three Indian wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh for the Asian Games, Chinese envoy Zha Liyou on Sunday called for strengthening bilateral relations. PTI
In Manipur, trucks painted like Assam Rifles’
Imphal: The Assam Rifles has written to the Manipur Police, stating that trucks in Kakching district have been painted in camouflage colours with insignia of the paramilitary force, resembling their vehicles. pti
TMC, BJP in war of words over Mamata, Modi trips
Kolkata: The TMC and the BJP engaged in a verbal brawl on Sunday with the latter mocking the CM’s foreign trip & the TMC responding by questioning the PM’s foreign tours while ignoring the crisis in Manipur.
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas