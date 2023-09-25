Chinese envoy calls for strengthening ties

PTI

Kolkata: Amid a row over China’s decision to deny visa to three Indian wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh for the Asian Games, Chinese envoy Zha Liyou on Sunday called for strengthening bilateral relations. PTI

In Manipur, trucks painted like Assam Rifles’

Imphal: The Assam Rifles has written to the Manipur Police, stating that trucks in Kakching district have been painted in camouflage colours with insignia of the paramilitary force, resembling their vehicles. pti

TMC, BJP in war of words over Mamata, Modi trips

Kolkata: The TMC and the BJP engaged in a verbal brawl on Sunday with the latter mocking the CM’s foreign trip & the TMC responding by questioning the PM’s foreign tours while ignoring the crisis in Manipur.

#Arunachal Pradesh #Asian Games #Assam #China #Manipur