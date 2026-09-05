Chirag Paswan denies involvement with Swatantra Bhardwaj, files complaint

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on Friday filed a complaint against Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj for "falsely and publicly" citing its president Chirag Paswan's name, in connection with an assault on the father of a student activist during a CJP protest in July.

Seeking protection from his "false" public claims, the complaint said that neither Paswan nor the party has anything to do with Bhardwaj. It also said that the party stood with the activist and her injured father.

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The complaint was being looked into for further action, a senior police officer said, adding that no case was registered as yet.

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The complaint has been lodged by the party's legal cell at Parliament Street police station in New Delhi district.

Bhardwaj was seen in a video clip from an interview, claiming that he had "cracked the skull" of the activist's father during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in July, leaving him with an injury that required 60 stitches, and yet managed to avoid being jailed.

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There are also photographs of Bhardwaj with political leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra and Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Paswan claimed that Bhardwaj misused his name and that of other leaders, saying he has lodged a complaint against Bhardwaj and demanded action.

"No action despite the accused admitting to an attack that could have been fatal sets a bad example; I take responsibility for ensuring justice for the family," Paswan said.

In the clip that drew attention to him, Bhardwaj also invoked the names of several political leaders.

"I have the blessings of Hanuman upon me. And secondly, Kapil Mishra is my elder brother. They say Kapil Mishra called and I was released. Chirag Paswan is my elder brother. How many leaders do you know? Do you know Modi ji? Modi ji is also my elder brother. I have everyone's support," he claimed.

However, there is no evidence to establish that the political leaders named by Bhardwaj intervened on his behalf in the case.

Delhi Police has detained Bhardwaj in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, hours after the Cockroach Janta Party staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station demanding his arrest for assaulting a student's father, a crime he bragged about in an interview.

The detention came after CJP representatives, accompanied by Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad and MP Pappu Yadav, met police officials and were assured that action would be taken against Bhardwaj within 72 hours. P