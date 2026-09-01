DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Chirag Paswan gets threat letter, it mentions 'hardcore terrorists'

Chirag Paswan gets threat letter, it mentions 'hardcore terrorists'

The office of Paswan, who is the supremo of Lok Janshakti Party (R), has asked the Home Ministry for a thorough probe into the matter

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:53 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chirag Paswan. Tribune file
Advertisement

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, a Z-category protectee, on Tuesday received threat messages claiming that he will be "killed by terrorists", according to his office, which sought enhanced security for him.

Advertisement

The office of Paswan, who is the supremo of Lok Janshakti Party (R), has asked the Home Ministry for a thorough probe into the matter.

Advertisement

Paswan is the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Advertisement

"An unsigned communication containing two mobile numbers was received in the Ministry today. Upon opening the same, it was found to contain a direct threat to the life of the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries.

"The threatening portion of the communication, excluding the mobile numbers mentioned therein, reads: 'You will be killed shortly by hardcore terrorists'," Alok Kumar Singh, Additional Private Secretary to Paswan, said in a letter to Home Secretary Govind Mohan.

Advertisement

According to the letter, the contents of the communication, particularly the direct nature of the threat and the reference to 'hardcore terrorists', are a matter of grave concern and give rise to serious apprehensions over the safety and security of the minister.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts