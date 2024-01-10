Chlorine gas leak leads to panic in Dehradun

PTI

Dehradun, January 9

A chlorine gas leak in the Jhajhra area of Dehradun triggered panic on Tuesday morning, forcing people to leave their houses, officials said.

The gas leaked from a cylinder kept in a vacant plot of land, they said, adding that security officials rushed the people to safety after being informed about the incident and no damage was reported.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to investigate the storage of poisonous gas cylinders near a residential area while a case has been registered against the owner of the plot, Deepak Gupta, and a local resident, Narendra Kumar Singh. The district control room here was informed about the incident in the morning, the officials said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) commandant, accompanied by chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear experts with the necessary equipment, rushed to the spot and found out that one of the four cylinders kept in the plot was leaking, the officials said.