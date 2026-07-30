Chota Rajan gets 7 years’ imprisonment in passport forgery case

A CBI court on Thursday sentenced fugitive Chota Rajan, alias Vijaya Kadam, to seven years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 in a passport forgery case.

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Rajan is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in New Delhi, where he is already serving a life sentence.

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According to the CBI, the accused applied for and obtained a passport by submitting forged documents, thereby cheating the Regional Passport Office in Chennai.

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The agency said Rajan had applied for an Indian passport in the name of Vijaya Kadam by submitting forged documents, including a school transfer certificate, a ration card and a demand draft (DD).

The investigation further revealed that the person claiming to be Vijaya Kadam was actually Rajendra alias Nana alias Chota Rajan, son of Sadashiv and a resident of Mumbai.

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The CBI stated that Chota Rajan impersonated Vijaya Kadam and fraudulently obtained a passport from the Regional Passport Office in Chennai by submitting forged documents as proof of age and residence. He then used the fraudulently obtained passport as a genuine document.

After completing the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Chota Rajan on January 22, 2004. Following the trial, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him accordingly.