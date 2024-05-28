Churu burns at 50.5 degrees Celsius as heat intensifies in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 28
Heat conditions intensified in Rajasthan, with Churu recording the highest temperature at 50.5 degrees Celsius, 7.5 degrees above normal and the highest of the season, the local weather office said on Tuesday.
According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, Churu saw its highest temperature at 50.8 degrees Celsius on June 1, 2019.
The day temperature reached 49.4 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 49 degrees Celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu) and Phalodi, 48.3 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 48.2 degrees Celsius in Kota, 48 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 46.6 degrees Celsius in Jaipur and 46 degrees Celsius in Barmer, it said.
Pilani recorded its highest-ever temperature at 49 degrees Celsius. The previous record was 48.6 degrees Celsius on May 2, 1999.
The weather office said the entire desert state is in the grip of severe heat conditions with temperatures staying two to eight degrees Celsius above the season's normal.
It predicted that the day temperature would reduce by two to four degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
L-G orders ACB probe into nursing homes’ registration after East Delhi hospital fire; AAP hits back
In a note to the chief secretary, VK Saxena says it was ‘hea...
Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999
Was addressing a meeting of the PML-N general council that e...
Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case, says ‘prima facie’ sufficient evidence against her
Refuses to summon Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case by BJP ...
Punjab and Haryana High Court acquits Sirsa Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 4 others in Ranjit Singh murder case
‘Investigating officers carried out tainted and sketchy prob...
Excise 'scam': No urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for 7-day extension of interim bail on medical grounds
A vacation bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice KV Vis...