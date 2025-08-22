DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / CII Chandigarh Startup Conclave 2025: India will be defined by its startup ecosystem, says Guv

CII Chandigarh Startup Conclave 2025: India will be defined by its startup ecosystem, says Guv

Gulab Chand Kataria emphasized that the Chandigarh Startup Policy 2025 will empower youth not just to earn, but to generate employment opportunities for others
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:56 PM Aug 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Governor further urged startups to focus on strengthening India’s agricultural backbone.
Advertisement

The CII Chandigarh Startup Conclave 2025 witnessed an inspiring call for innovation-led growth as Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor – Punjab and Administrator, UT Chandigarh, underscored the transformative role of startups in shaping India’s future. Speaking at the inaugural session, Kataria said, “The answer to what India will be in 2047 lies in India’s startup ecosystem.”  He emphasized that the Chandigarh Startup Policy 2025 will empower youth not just to earn, but to generate employment opportunities for others, thereby addressing the challenge of job creation. He further urged startups to focus on strengthening India’s agricultural backbone by innovating in sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, and dairy, and drew parallels between the current start-up movement and India’s liberalisation policy which propelled rapid economic growth in the 1990s.

Advertisement

Nishant Kumar Yadav, Secretary – Industries, Chandigarh Administration, reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting start-ups through a progressive policy that provides 360° support from ideation to commercialisation. Taranjeet Singh Bhamra, Chairman, CII Chandigarh UT and CEO & Founder, Agnext Technologies Pvt Ltd, highlighted the need for active handholding of start-ups. The conclave deliberated on a number of themes, including sessions on cultivating a startup mindset, capital strategies for early-stage start-ups, bridging innovation gaps and a special session on ‘Defence-Startup Synergy’. In conversation with Ritika Singh, Air Vice Marshal Ashish Srivastava, Assistant Chief of Air Staff, laid down the process of co-creating solutions with startups for a safer Bharat.

The CII Chandigarh Start-up Conclave 2025 brought together policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to deliberate on the roadmap for building a dynamic and globally competitive startup ecosystem in the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts