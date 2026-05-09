Cinereous vulture rescued and treated in MP recovers, flies 3000 km away to Uzbekistan

An injured cinereous vulture rescued in Madhya Pradesh has flown nearly 3,000 km to Uzbekistan after recovery, testifying to the success of the state's vulture conservation programme, an official said on Saturday.

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Madhya Pradesh is emerging as an international hub for vulture conservation with the remarkable journey of this bird, he said.

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The cinereous vulture is one of the largest vulture species found in Asia, Europe and Africa.

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An injured and weak cinereous vulture was rescued on December 19, 2025, at Sironj in Vidisha district. It was treated at the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre (VCBC), Kerwa, jointly operated by Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal and Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).

After recovery, it was released into natural habitat at Halali Dam in Raisen district on February 23 by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the official said.

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The bird remained in the area for nearly a month. With the support of WWF-India and BNHS, GPS tracking of the vulture was undertaken by Van Vihar to monitor its movement and migration, the official said.

Tracking data showed that it took off from Halali Dam on April 10. Travelling through Rajasthan and crossing swathes of Pakistan and Afghanistan, the bird reached Uzbekistan on May 4.

"This extraordinary journey is a testimony to the remarkable navigation ability, endurance and resilience of vultures. It also reflects the serious commitment and scientific approach of the Madhya Pradesh Government towards wildlife conservation," the official said.