icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Cinereous vulture rescued and treated in MP recovers, flies 3000 km away to Uzbekistan

Cinereous vulture rescued and treated in MP recovers, flies 3000 km away to Uzbekistan

The cinereous vulture is one of the largest vulture species found in Asia, Europe and Africa

article_Author
PTI
Bhopal, Updated At : 07:32 PM May 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

An injured cinereous vulture rescued in Madhya Pradesh has flown nearly 3,000 km to Uzbekistan after recovery, testifying to the success of the state's vulture conservation programme, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh is emerging as an international hub for vulture conservation with the remarkable journey of this bird, he said.

Advertisement

The cinereous vulture is one of the largest vulture species found in Asia, Europe and Africa.

Advertisement

An injured and weak cinereous vulture was rescued on December 19, 2025, at Sironj in Vidisha district. It was treated at the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre (VCBC), Kerwa, jointly operated by Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal and Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).

After recovery, it was released into natural habitat at Halali Dam in Raisen district on February 23 by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the official said.

Advertisement

The bird remained in the area for nearly a month. With the support of WWF-India and BNHS, GPS tracking of the vulture was undertaken by Van Vihar to monitor its movement and migration, the official said.

Tracking data showed that it took off from Halali Dam on April 10. Travelling through Rajasthan and crossing swathes of Pakistan and Afghanistan, the bird reached Uzbekistan on May 4.

"This extraordinary journey is a testimony to the remarkable navigation ability, endurance and resilience of vultures. It also reflects the serious commitment and scientific approach of the Madhya Pradesh Government towards wildlife conservation," the official said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts