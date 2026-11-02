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Home / India / CISF overhauls command structure to bolster security of key assets

CISF overhauls command structure to bolster security of key assets

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:09 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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The move will impact a range of sectors secured by the force, including power, coal, steel, petroleum and natural gas installations, government buildings, museums, monuments and seaports, as well as mass rapid transit systems such as the Delhi Metro. File
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The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday announced a major restructuring of its command system, transitioning from a territorial model to a functional sector-based architecture aimed at enhancing the security of the country's strategic and economic assets.

The move will impact a range of sectors secured by the force, including power, coal, steel, petroleum and natural gas installations, government buildings, museums, monuments and seaports, as well as mass rapid transit systems such as the Delhi Metro.

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"Effective today, the CISF has officially transitioned its supervisory architecture from a territorial command model to a highly specialised functional sector model," the force said in a statement.

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"This landmark restructuring, rolled out with the concurrence of the Ministry of Home Affairs, represents a strategic reset aimed at strengthening national security, enhancing force preparedness and safeguarding the critical infrastructure essential to the vision of a Viksit Bharat," it added.

The CISF was formed in 1969 and has an estimated strength of about 2.70 lakh personnel at present. It is tasked with guarding vital installations in the public and private domain, apart from more than 70 civil airports, and also in the nuclear and aerospace sectors.

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Till now, the field and administrative bases of the CISF were structured on the basis of territorial jurisdiction, where the security deployment of the force was mixed. For example, a particular field formation used to handle both power and coal sector units.

CISF units guarding the space, atomic energy and airports were an exception and have been under a single command.

"The principle driving this reform is that security must be organised not just around where an asset is located, but what it does and what its disruption would mean for the country," the statement stated.

The change has redesignated the forces' Western Sector headquartered in Mumbai and the Southern Sector based in Chennai as the West Coast Port Sector and the East Coast Port Sector, respectively, official sources said.

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