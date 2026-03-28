Citing AI-generated fake judgments a worldwide menace: Supreme Court

As AI-generated non-existent judgments continue to trouble the judiciary, the Supreme Court has cautioned litigants against it, saying they needed to be careful.

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“The fact remains that this menace (of AI-generated non-existent judgments) is rampant in all courts now, not only in India rather throughout the world. Everyone needs to be careful about this,” a Bench of Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Vijay Bishnoi said.

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The Bench was dealing with a special leave petition (SLP) filed by the Director of Heart and Soul Entertainment Ltd seeking to expunge the remarks made by the Bombay High Court after he cited a non-existent judgment generated using artificial intelligence in a case under the Maharashtra Rent Control Act.

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The Bombay High Court had on January 7 said that the submissions of the appellant were generated using ChatGPT, including a judgment which did not exist and that the high court and its law clerks were at pains to find out the case law but could not do so.

The high court imposed Rs 50,000 as costs on the appellant and directed him to deposit it to the Bombay High Court Employees Medical Fund.

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“This practice of dumping documents/submissions on the court and making the court go through irrelevant or non-existing material must be deprecated and nipped at bud. This is not assistance to the court. This is a hurdle in swift delivery of justice. This court will not take such practices kindly and it is going to result in costs. If an advocate is found to be indulging in such practice, then even stricter action of referring to Bar Council may follow,” the high court had said.

The Director of Petitioner-Company, who appeared in-person through video conference before the top court, submitted that he wished to press the present petition only with reference to certain observations made by the high court against the petitioner in paragraph no. 22 of the impugned judgment regarding giving citation of a non-existent judgment.

Without getting into the explanations offered by him, the top court expunged the remarks made in the high court’s order paragraph, saying it was a worldwide problem and everybody needed to be careful about it.

Taking exception to an Andhra Pradesh trial court relying on non-existent, Artificial Intelligence-generated judgments, the Supreme Court had on March 2 issued notice to Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and the Bar Council of India to find out ways to deal with the problem.

On January 20, the top court had expressed serious concern over the use of fabricated and AI-generated evidence in matrimonial disputes. Driven by desire to 'teach the other side a lesson' at any cost, couples were increasingly misusing technology to construct cases on the basis of false allegations, it had said.

“Whenever the parties in a matrimonial dispute have differences, the preparation starts as to how to teach a lesson to the other side. Evidence is collected and, in some cases, even created, which is more often in the era of artificial intelligence. False allegations are rampant”, it had said, dissolving a Delhi couple’s marriage on the grounds of irretrievable breakdown of marriage.