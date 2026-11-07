Citing NABARD data, Cong challenges Centre’s prosperity pitch

The Congress on Friday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of leaving the common man caught between rising prices and mounting debt, citing a recent NABARD survey to challenge its claims of rural prosperity. The party alleged that declining savings and increased borrowing pointed to growing financial distress among households.

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said a survey by NABARD, a government institution, showed that more than half of rural household consumption expenditure went towards food, while borrowing was on the rise and annual interest rates on informal loans had climbed to 18.3 per cent.

According to the September 2026 round of NABARD’s Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey, food accounted for 53.5 per cent of monthly rural household consumption expenditure. The proportion of households reporting an increase in borrowing rose to 32.4 per cent in September from 28.7 per cent in July, while the share reporting a decline in savings increased to 32.1 per cent from 28.6 per cent.

The average annual interest rate on informal loans also rose to 18.3 per cent from 17.8 per cent.

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Ramesh said the findings exposed the gap between the government’s claims and the economic realities facing rural households. He accused the Centre of refusing to acknowledge the situation, leaving little room for corrective action.

The Congress leader also flagged rising prices of everyday essentials, including vegetables, fruits, pulses, cooking oil, milk and flour, saying inflation was adding to the financial strain on poor and middle-class families.

He further cited projections that medical costs in India would rise by 10.1 per cent in 2027. According to Aon’s 2027 Global Medical Trend Rates Report, healthcare costs are expected to increase by 10.1 per cent next year, compared with an estimated general inflation rate of 4 per cent.

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Ramesh also warned of further price increases in everyday consumer goods such as soap, biscuits and noodles after Diwali, arguing that household expenses were rising without a corresponding improvement in incomes or access to affordable healthcare.

“There is no relief on earnings, no check on inflation, no affordable healthcare,” he said.

Under the Modi government, Ramesh said, the food plates of ordinary households were getting smaller, pockets emptying and debt burden growing.

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Turning his criticism to the BJP’s electoral prospects, he urged voters in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur to channel their anger over inflation into the upcoming Assembly elections and “teach the BJP a lesson”.