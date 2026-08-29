Citizen led groups flag scientific gaps in plan to relocate 16,000-plus coral colonies for Great Nicobar port

A citizen-led environmental group has urged the forest department under the Andaman and Nicobar administration to withhold statutory clearance for the proposed relocation of more than 16,000 coral colonies from Galathea Bay in the Great Nicobar Island, alleging major gaps in the scientific planning and ecological assessment of the exercise.

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The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation (ANIIDCO) had earlier revealed that 20,668 coral colonies were recorded within the proposed port footprint. Of these, 16,150 colonies have been earmarked for translocation, while 4,518 are proposed to be kept under observation.

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In a representation to the authorities, There Is No Earth B, a citizen led environmental group, has questioned the proposed translocation of corals and sought a long-term scientific plan before any physical handling of the colonies begins. According to the representation, the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) refers to “alternate suitable offshore habitats” and proposes four sites on the island's west coast, but does not name or map them. The group has sought the publication of baseline ecological data and details of the suitability assessment for these sites.

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It has also questioned the use of a 90 % success rate cited in the EIA, arguing that the figure was based on an unrelated ZSI project in the Gulf of Kachchh and should not be treated as a benchmark for corals in Great Nicobar without site-specific evidence.

“The EIA conducted over a period of just 9 days does not accurately capture the potential behaviour and impact on the corals of this abrupt relocation in habitat. We are also unsure if the project has conducted any genetic sampling to determine whether the corals to be translocated represent a sufficiently diverse set of genes to be able to successfully build colonies in the new sites,” the representation said.

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The group also questioned what it described as conflicting assessments of the coral habitat. It pointed to the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) February 16 order dismissing petitions challenging the project, saying the proceedings had relied on an initial ZSI finding that there was “no major coral reef” in the work area. The group argued that this claim counters the subsequent identification of more than 20,000 coral colonies within the port footprint.

The Union Ministry for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways confirmed on June 23 that groundbreaking for Phase-I of the mega port project will begin by 2028.

“Because groundbreaking is still up to two years away, and since ZSI is committed to completing translocation prior to the commencement of works, your office holds a vital window of opportunity. This time must be used to build a scientifically sound blueprint, not to rush approvals under deadline pressure,” the representation said.

The Government told the parliament that the Coral Conservation Plan prepared by ZSI addresses both the conservation strategies for coral colonies around Great Nicobar Island as well as translocation strategies for impacted corals. "Comprehensive studies and conservation measures for endemic Nicobar Megapod as prescribed by Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) and WII is also one of the conditions of EC. The A&N Forest Department has been entrusted with this responsibility of ensuring implementation of the conservation measures," the response said.